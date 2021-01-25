'Queen Sugar' Season 5 Addresses Black Lives Matter & COVID in New Trailer (VIDEO)

The Bordelon family has faced many hardships in the first four seasons of the OWN drama, Queen Sugar, but the upcoming Season 5 will dig in deep into some especially pressing issues — the COVID pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protest.

In the new trailer for the series, which was already renewed for a sixth season prior to the launch of its fifth, we see how the Bordelons — Nova (Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) — are impacted personally and professionally as their farm is hit hard by the pandemic, and their personal lives also shaken.

The season five storylines were supposed to be taking us down a different path, but once production was shut down last year, per an OWN press release, creator Ava DuVernay "reconceived the character arcs and storylines, writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and supervising producer Norman Vance to tackle head-on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement that swept the country, and corruption in politics to showcase the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color."

Check out the trailer below. We can only hope, the Bordelon family will come through the other side stronger than ever.

Queen Sugar's fifth season premieres February 16 at 8/7c on OWN. The first four seasons are available exclusive on Hulu.