3 Pop TV Series Dropped Amid Viacom-CBS Merger

Three series at Pop TV have been shown the metaphorical door as the CBS-Viacom merger dropped Flack, Florida Girls and Best Intentions this week.

Variety was first to report that the network won't move forward with the shows, despite previously renewing them with two already on the brink of production. That said, their studios are free to shop the shows to other networks, meaning that they could pop up somewhere else.

For now, the network is leaning on its hit series Schitt's Creek, currently in its final season, while One Day at a Time's fourth season is still on the horizon. Creek will conclude on April 7, while One Day at a Time will debut on the network on March 24 after its Netflix cancellation last year.

Pop had previously announced Season 2 renewals for both Flack and Florida Girls. Meanwhile, Best Intentions has been ordered to the network from A+E Studios back in July of last year.

Following the announcement, an A+E Studios spokesperson released a statement saying, "We are extremely disappointed in Pop's decision to not move forward with Best Intentions. We have complete confidence in our creative team and are actively shopping the series to other outlets."

Considering that these titles come from outside studios, ViacomCBS dropping them isn't altogether surprising. According to Variety, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said "Our content strategy isn't about spending more," during an earnings call in February. "It's about better aligning the combined company spending with growth potential and maximizing the value of our content, IP and franchises across our now larger asset base."

This news comes days after a round of layoffs took place at ViacomCBS. Stay tuned for details about the futures of the shows as they're revealed.