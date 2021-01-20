Tuesday TV Ratings: A Double Dose of 'NCIS' Easily Tops the Night

NCIS kicked off 2021 with two episodes, the second of which answered a question set up in the premiere (Why did Gibbs shoot McGee?), and it was the clear winner on Tuesday, with a 0.75 rating (among adults 18-49) and 8.9 million tuning in. (It did lose a few viewers between episodes but was up from its December 8 outing.)

Elsewhere on the night, Prodigal Son was steady while The Resident was down from its premiere outings last week. Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist dipped in viewers between weeks, while FBI: Most Wanted returned for the new year and was up in viewers from its last new episode (on December 8).

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, January 19, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):