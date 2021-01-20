'Married at First Sight': Erik Nervously Prepares for His Second Wedding in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Wedding bells will ring for divorcee Erik, the 34-year-old pilot looking for his perfect match on Married at First Sight.

In an exclusive peek of Season 12's latest episode, Erik candidly prepares for his nuptials to future bride Virginia clip with his friends and family. The military man, already open about his past marriage, offers even more insight into his prior relationship in this pre-wedding moment.

"Even though this is your second wedding, does it feel like your first?" a groomsman asks.

"Yeah, I mean, this is my first wedding," Erik says. "I mean, that whole scenario, you know, previously, was just a document. It was just so she could stay with me military-wise."

See what the people closest to him have to say about his impending nuptials in the clip above, and don't miss Erik and Virginia's wedding in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime