'WandaVision': Wanda & Vision’s Family Grows — And the Mystery of Westview Deepens (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for WandaVision Season 1, episode 3.]

Something is wrong in Westview, but Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) have bigger concerns: Wanda’s pregnant (a plot point revealed at the end of last week's episode) and the baby’s due in days, rather than months.

WandaVision’s third installment scenario plays out inside a '70s-era Brady Bunch-The Mary Tyler Moore Show-like set, complete with bright colors and groovy outfits. It also features nods to the comic, a character who's confirmed to not be who they appear to be, and a jaw-dropping ending that seems likely to propel the series forward into even weirder territory. Here’s how it all goes down.

The Fastest Pregnancy Ever

So, Wanda’s pregnant, and Vision’s scratching his fuchsia-colored head at how things have happened so rapidly. And Wanda, who tries to conceal her unusual pregnancy from nosy neighbors, has a hard time keeping her powers under control the farther along she gets (accidentally causing a power outage).

Things heat up when Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) stops by for a chat just as Wanda's having contractions. Vision has flown to get the doctor, so Wanda's on her own trying to hide the fact she's on the verge of giving birth.

It doesn't help matters that Wanda also accidentally zaps a stork into existence in the living room and has to try all manner of distractions and hijinks to keep her friend’s attention from the bird. She manages to get it out the door, but she can’t keep the larger ruse going: The baby is coming.

Thankfully, Geraldine seems a bit unfazed, is able to help her, and everything turns out to be "fine" — well, better than fine, in a way, because she has twins. When she and Vision each get to choose the name they've been favoring — Tommy and Billy, a nod to the House of M storyline in the comics — it seems like happy sitcom closure.

From there, though, things get weird. OK, weirder. Vision goes outside to chat with neighbors Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Herb (David Payton), who tell him Geraldine isn’t who she says she is, and doesn't have a home. Meanwhile, Wanda and Geraldine talk, and Wanda tells her about Pietro, revealing she was a twin.

It’s then that Geraldine says something she probably shouldn’t have: “Was he killed by Ultron?”

Welcome to the Modern World

We don’t see what happens next, but we know it wasn't not good. When Vision rushes into the house, worried by the neighbors’ claims, Wanda’s there alone — and has a peculiarly sadistic look on her face. When her husband asks where Geraldine went, Wanda simply tells him she had to go home. Except…the neighbors had just said Geraldine didn’t have one. On, and she also fixes a blown-out hole that had suddenly appeared in the side of the house.

As the episode ends, the aspect ratio changes to regular widescreen, and we see Geraldine hurtling through the air. She lands in a modern-day scene, surrounded by military vehicles (S.W.O.R.D., anyone?) and seems to be outside a guarded facility.

Is Wanda being held there? Is Westview a real place? Is the Halloween episode we saw in the trailers coming next? We’ll have to wait to find out.

Other Observations

It's becoming pretty obvious that Westview is a fictional place. There's Geraldine, of course, but also when a neighbor trims a brick wall rather than a hedge things don't scream “real,” you know?

That said, I want them to be real, just so Kathryn Hahn sticks around for Season 2.

The vintage commercials continue to be some of my favorite things the MCU has ever done. Hydra watches? Perfect.

I’m more excited about the show after this episode than I was last week, which is saying something because I was pretty darn excited. I’m intrigued to see how the modern storyline intertwines with Wanda’s story. Do we see Geraldine again and, if so, does Wanda remember what she said about Pietro? And I’m curious to find out whether Vision eventually realizes he’s not real…or at least, if he’s real, he’s not the same Vision that died in Infinity War.

WandaVision, Fridays, Disney+