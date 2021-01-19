'Euphoria's Second Special Episode to Stream Early on HBO Max (VIDEO)

The second special episode of Euphoria is upon us as HBO Max announced it will stream "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," beginning Friday, January 22, two days ahead of its airdate on HBO.

The installment from showrunner Sam Levinson focuses on Jules (Hunter Schafer) as she reflects on the past year over the Christmas holiday. As viewers will recall, Jules left her love Rue (Zendaya) on the train platform in Euphoria's Season 1 finale. Now, viewers will finally see what happened in the days following that event.

In the first special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always," that debuted in December of last year, Rue was at the center of the story, sharing her struggles with fellow recovering addict Ali (Colman Domingo) in a diner on Christmas Eve. Schafer co-writes and executive produces the latest installment with Levinson which was filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

HBO is offering fans their first look at the episode with a newly-released trailer. Jules' narration offers some insight regarding the installment's tone as she says, "Rue was the first girl that didn't just look at me. She actually saw me." Will she regret her decision after taking the train into the city without Rue? Only time will tell.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss Euphoria's second special episode on HBO Max and HBO later this week.

Euphoria, "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," Streaming Friday, January 22, 9/8c, HBO Max

Euphoria, "F*ck Anyone Who's Not a Sea Blob," Airs Sunday, January 24, 9/8c, HBO