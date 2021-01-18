'Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?': The Return of Eden Wood (VIDEO)

Lights, camera, stage moms!

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now? marks the first time the show's former pageant stars — and their overbearing mom-agers — return to the spotlight. The three-part special kicks off January 21st on Discovery+, and features eight of the girls, and their families, who once competed for the crown.

The most famous former toddler queen, Eden Wood, is still a fan favorite. Now all grown up, Eden works as an actress and gamer. But what does her mother Mickie have to say about Eden giving up on her pageant dreams?

"I'll still do what it takes to get my daughter's name in lights," Mickie says. "It's my job to make sure she's a success at whatever she does."

Check out the clip above for a look back at Eden's pageant fame, and a glimpse into Mickie's modern parenting tactics.

Toddlers & Tiaras: Where Are They Now?, Thursday, January 21, Discovery+