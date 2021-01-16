Sneak Peek: The Disney Channel's Unusual 'Secrets of Sulphur Springs' (VIDEO)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs “is like nothing that has ever been on Disney Channel before,” promises showrunner Charles Pratt Jr. And as seen in the exclusive clip, the spooky sci-fi mystery series, which premieres January 22, does have more of a Haunting of Bly Manor vibe than it does your usual Disney fare.

The story focuses on the Campbell family, who moves to Sulphur Springs, Louisiana, where they plan to restore an abandoned hotel to its former glory. But back then, a young girl named Savannah (Elle Graham, Swamp Thing), mysteriously disappeared and, now is rumored to haunt the hallways.

While exploring the hotel, 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, Chicago Fire) and schoolmate Harper (Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep), discover a secret bunker that leads to a portal that allows them to travel back in time. There, they find the hotel looking grand — and catch a glimpse of the now-alive Savannah.

The thrill-seeking duo attempt to solve the town mystery and change history, but what if the past doesn’t want to be changed? Watch the clip below to whet your appetites for the adventure to come.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs, Premiere, Friday, January 22, 8/7c, Disney Channel