ABC Picks Up 'Acts of Crime' Pilot From 'Mr. Robot's Sam Esmail

ABC has picked up a new pilot from Mr. Robot andHomecoming mastermind Sam Esmail.

The writer, director, and executive producer is heading to network TV with Acts of Crime. The show takes "a unique spin on the crime procedural." No further details about plot have been unveiled at this time.

Esmail's collaborator Chad Hamilton (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) will serve as co-executive producer on the project. The pilot comes from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and ABC Signature.

If fans of Esmail's work have come to know anything over the years, it's that he knows how to unravel a mystery in unconventional ways. We can only imagine what he'll do with a procedural crime series.

Another one of Esmail's forthcoming projects is Peacock's Angelyne, about Hollywood's notorious billboard covergirl. Shameless actress and Esmail's real-life wife, Emmy Rossum, features in the titular role.