'Baroness von Sketch Show' Ends Last Season With Bonus Episodes (VIDEO)

Fans of all-female sketch series Baroness von Sketch Show are bereft that the groundbreaking show's Season 5 is its last, but this might help: The show will have five "bonus episodes," beginning February 24 on IFC, and we have an exclusive clip.

The new episodes, which include never-before-aired sketches, are courtesy of the show's co-creators and stars Carolyn Taylor, Meredith MacNeill, Aurora Browne, and Jennifer Whelan.

"After five fantastic years, we have decided that Season 5 will be our last," reads a statement announcing the show's end. "We are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to share our deepest embarrassments, existential angst and daily observations with you, our fans."

