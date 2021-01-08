Marvel's 'Legends': Relive Wanda Maximoff & Vision's Best Moments on Disney+ (VIDEO)

Can't wait for WandaVision's arrival on Disney+? Marvel is looking to tide over fans with a series of shorts, Legends.

The new show profiles various moments and characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in brief installments, beginning with the best of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).

Serving as a refresher for what's to come, fans can relive scenes from films such as Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron as teased in the promo for Legends, below. The recap could do viewers some good as they head into the topsy-turvy world of WandaVision.

The new original series, debuting January 15, features the Scarlett Witch and her love submerged in the comfort of suburbia under the lens of TV sitcoms. But as the pair settle into their new lives, they begin to suspect that something's not quite right.

In a clip shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week, Olsen offered fans a first glimpse of WandaVision. Taking on a Bewitched feel, the black and white '60s sitcom vibe sees Wanda use her powers to turn on a light in the couple's bedroom after she hears a noise.

Don't miss WandaVision when it debuts next week and catch up with the story in Legends' first two episodes on Disney+ now.

Legends, Streaming now, Disney+

WandaVision, Series Premiere, Friday, January 15, Disney+