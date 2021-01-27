'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White on Why the Show Makes Her Cry

It took nearly 38 years for the beloved syndicated game show, Wheel of Fortune, to go primetime with celebrities spinning the iconic wheel for charity — and now we don't want the feel-good fun to stop.

Neither does longtime letter-turner Vanna White who admits she got starstruck meeting The Bachelor host Chris Harrison in particular, and emotional in general: "When I'd see the amounts [they're winning] for their charity, it is so heartwarming, you can't help but tear up."

Having four million-dollar wedges on the all-cash wheel certainly feeds the excitement, as does the playful trash-talking among the contestants: "You see a little tension," White says, laughing. "It's like, 'Wait. How'd you get that? I should be getting that!'"

She's also enjoying having her own mic — another show first — and joining the game chatter. "The celebrities are able to say, 'Vanna, why wasn't there an R?' And I say, 'I'm sorry!'"

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC