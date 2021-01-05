'Doctor Who' Poll Results: Your Favorite Doctor Is...

Over the more than 50 years of Doctor Who, 13 people have played the space-and-time-traveling alien, starting with William Hartnell in 1963 and, since 2018, Jodie Whittaker.

In December 2020, as we geared up for the "Revolution of the Daleks" holiday special, TV Insider asked you to choose your favorite Doctor. Over 6,000 votes were cast, with choices including Hartnell, Colin Baker (1984-86) and Christopher Eccleston (the first to take on the role when the sci-fi series returned in 2005). One, of course, walked away the victor.

The favorite Doctor? Whittaker, the first female Doctor and one now entering her third season. She's the fifth person to play the character since Doctor Who was revived in 2005. She followed Eccleston, David Tennant (2005-10), Matt Smith (2010-13), and Peter Capaldi (2014-17). Watch some of her best moments below.

Whittaker's Doctor is the one to have learned the truth about the supposed last of the Time Lords: She's really the Timeless Child, from whom Time Lords were created.

Tom Baker (1974-81), the Fourth Doctor, came in second, and Tennant's Tenth came in third. Watch all the regenerations (so far?) below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Doctor Who, Season 13, 2021, BBC America