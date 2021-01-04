Sunday TV Ratings: NFL Wins Night, But How'd 'Call Me Kat's Premiere Do?

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
Mayim Bialik Call Me Kat Premiere Cat
Lisa Rose/FOX

Unsurprisingly, the NFL game on NBC topped Sunday night, January 3 (3.8 rating among adults 18-49, 13.9 million viewers). But for the rest of the night, the Call Me Kat premiere (on a special night) topped scripted programming with a 1.3 rating and 5.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Last Man Standing (also on a special night) and The Rookie returned down in the ratings from their last season finales.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, January 3, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Supermarket Sweep (ABC)0.52.7
60 Minutes (until ~8:45) (CBS)0.97.8
SNF Pregame (NBC)3.412.4
Call Me Kat (Fox)1.35.4
Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too (CW)0.1515,000
8:30 p.m.NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)4.114.7
The Great North (Fox)0.62.3
9:00 p.m.Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)0.42.9
NCIS: Los Angeles (8:45-9:45) (CBS)0.55.1
NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)4.014.5
The Simpsons (Fox)0.51.7
The Outpost (CW)0.1302,000
9:30 p.m.Last Man Standing (Fox)0.52.4
10 p.m.The Rookie (ABC)0.53.3
NCIS: New Orleans (9:45-10:45) (CBS)0.43.9
NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)3.412.6