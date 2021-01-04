Sunday TV Ratings: NFL Wins Night, But How'd 'Call Me Kat's Premiere Do?

Unsurprisingly, the NFL game on NBC topped Sunday night, January 3 (3.8 rating among adults 18-49, 13.9 million viewers). But for the rest of the night, the Call Me Kat premiere (on a special night) topped scripted programming with a 1.3 rating and 5.4 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Last Man Standing (also on a special night) and The Rookie returned down in the ratings from their last season finales.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, January 3, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):