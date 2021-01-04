Sunday TV Ratings: NFL Wins Night, But How'd 'Call Me Kat's Premiere Do?
Unsurprisingly, the NFL game on NBC topped Sunday night, January 3 (3.8 rating among adults 18-49, 13.9 million viewers). But for the rest of the night, the Call Me Kat premiere (on a special night) topped scripted programming with a 1.3 rating and 5.4 million viewers.
Meanwhile, Last Man Standing (also on a special night) and The Rookie returned down in the ratings from their last season finales.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, January 3, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
|0.5
|2.7
|60 Minutes (until ~8:45) (CBS)
|0.9
|7.8
|SNF Pregame (NBC)
|3.4
|12.4
|Call Me Kat (Fox)
|1.3
|5.4
|Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too (CW)
|0.1
|515,000
|8:30 p.m.
|NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)
|4.1
|14.7
|The Great North (Fox)
|0.6
|2.3
|9:00 p.m.
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (ABC)
|0.4
|2.9
|NCIS: Los Angeles (8:45-9:45) (CBS)
|0.5
|5.1
|NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)
|4.0
|14.5
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|0.5
|1.7
|The Outpost (CW)
|0.1
|302,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.5
|2.4
|10 p.m.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|0.5
|3.3
|NCIS: New Orleans (9:45-10:45) (CBS)
|0.4
|3.9
|NFL Sunday Night Football (NBC)
|3.4
|12.6