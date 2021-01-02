Danielle Jbali Returns in New '90 Day Diaries' Series (VIDEO)

90 Day Fiance's Danielle Jbali is one of the cast members returning for a new series in the franchise on the new streaming service.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her return in 90 Day Diaries, streaming on discovery+ on Monday, January 4, and her love life is complicated. Just look at two of the men with whom she's been speaking lately.

Her ex Mohamed started reaching out to her, Danielle shares (though she had to look up the number to make sure she was talking to someone she knew). "At first I was like, what does he want? Is he really trying to make amends?" she tells her daughter Faith. "You know how he is," Faith reminds her.

"I have a guard up when it comes to men," Danielle admits in a confessional. "I don't really meet a lot of guys, but I do have a lot of guys messaging me on my social media."

She's also talking to Gabe, and you can watch the video above to hear about their relationship, see how roller-skating went, and find out what her biggest issue with him is.

90 Day Diaries offers an "intimate look" at the franchise's couples, from their own perspectives as they film themselves in their daily lives while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges for their relationships.

90 Day Diaries, Premiere, Monday, January 4, discovery+