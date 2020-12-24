'Walker's Lindsey Morgan on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Christmas Memories (VIDEO)
After seven years of space travel, apocalyptic conditions and god knows how many near-death encounters as The 100's Raven Reyes, Lindsey Morgan finally has reason to smile. The Texas-born actress is back in her home state shooting her new series, Walker, opposite a CW newcomer named Jared Padalecki.
In the reimagining of the Chuck Norris action-drama, Morgan stars as Micki Ramirez, a Texas Ranger who finds herself partnered with Padalecki's less-than-together Cordell Walker.
We'll have more from her on that later on (watch this space!) but first, in the video above are a few of her memories from Christmases past, as well as her take on the best holiday special, her hopes for 2021, and more.
Walker, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 21, 8/7c, The CW