'Fear the Walking Dead's Danay Garcia on 2020, From Holiday Movies to Her Favorite TV Moment (VIDEO)

Just as the coronavirus separated us from our loved ones and families, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead took a unique approach to this year's sixth season, splitting up its core group of survivors throughout baddie Virginia's (Colby Minifie) many camps. Though it meant we had to wait longer to see some of our favorite characters, the anthology approach creates some beautiful moments, diving deeper into the survivors, including one of the series' steadfast heroes, Luciana Galvez (Danay Garcia), than we've ever seen before.

We speak with Garcia about her plans this holiday season, which she's spending in Austin, Texas (where the AMC drama shoots), and which includes some "Cuban flan, which is really good, vaca frita, which is shredded beef with like, tostones, plantains, rice, beans—just keep it all spicy!"

