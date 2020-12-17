Amazon Releases First Look at 'Coming to America' Sequel (PHOTOS)

Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is back and taking on a new role in his royal country of Zamunda in a first look at Coming to America's sequel, the aptly titled Coming 2 America.

Amazon Prime Video unveiled several new images of the stars returning for the highly-anticipated film which is set to stream beginning Friday, March 5 in 2021. Following the events of the 1988 classic, Coming 2 America will see the newly-crowned King Akeem embark on a new adventure with his close friend Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they return to Queens, New York.

Of the eight images released in several tweets, fans get a peek at James Earl Jones, reprising his role as Akeem's father, King Jaffe Joffer. Akeem's wife Lisa (Shari Headley) also features in the photos which also tease the return of the hilarious barbershop crew.

If lightning doesn't strike twice, then explain this. pic.twitter.com/k6qsTY7imQ — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) December 17, 2020

While not all returning stars are seen in the images, viewers can count on the return of several originals including John Amos as Lisa's father Cleo McDowell and Louie Anderson as Maurice. Among the new stars joining the film are Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

Don't miss the hilarity when Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video next year.

