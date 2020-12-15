'Big Little Lies' Hubby Jeffrey Nordling Heads to 'Walker'

The CW's upcoming family drama, Walker, continues to populate its Austin, Texas-based ensemble, which is also shaping up to be the Facial Hair Event of the Year. It was recently reported Matt Barr (Valor) would recur as Hoyt, the scruffy, trouble-prone best friend of star Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker and, this week, TV Insider has learned exclusively that Jeffrey Nordling has been cast in the recurring guest-star gig as Stan Morrison.

Described as "a successful businessman and a networker — fast talking and all grins and finger guns," Morrison is a close friend of the Walker family. Padalecki's Texas Ranger character even refers to him as “Austin’s finest string-puller.” In other words, trouble.

Walker is a reimagining of the Chuck Norris action series, Walker: Texas Ranger, this time starring Supernatural alum Padalecki as a grieving Texas Ranger struggling to overcome his wife's murder while raising their two kids and adapting to a new partner (The 100's Lindsey Morgan). Nordling played Gordon Klein on Big Little Lies opposite Laura Dern's Renata and Frank Bertinelli, the mob-boss dad to vigilante The Huntress on Arrow.