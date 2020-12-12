Fox Streaming Service Tubi Gift Wraps 300 Free Holiday Movies

Ready to overdose on holiday movies? Well, you're sure to be sleighed by the seasonal offering from Tubi.

The Fox-owned streaming service is showing a staggering 300 festive films, free to watch.

They include the offbeat comedy The Moodys, starring Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, the romantic Mistletoe Magic with Jessica Sipos and Stephen Huszar, and the animated The Nutcracker Sweet. Plus, the original The Miracle on 34th Street and A Christmas Carol. Other gems include The Snowman, a beloved Christmas favorite from across the pond.