PBS’s ‘American Masters’ Shares Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Story From ‘Prairie to Page’

Jim Halterman
Comments
Laura Ingalls Wilder Prairie to Page
Preview
PBS

“All I’ve told is the truth. But it is not the whole truth,” Laura Ingalls Wilder once said.

The revealing American Masters documentary Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page, narrated by Victor Garber, paints a more complete portrait of the idyllic pioneer upbringing the author chronicled in her popular Little House book series, the basis for the beloved 1974–83 TV drama Little House on the Prairie.

'Unladylike2020' Highlights 5 Women Who Changed American Politics
Related

'Unladylike2020' Highlights 5 Women Who Changed American Politics

Little-known facts include that her father, Pa, signed a pauper’s oath to secure food for his struggling family during the 1870s’ grasshopper plagues and that by the time she was 14, Laura had lived in at least 15 different homes as the Ingalls clan wandered the Midwest and fled debt.

Little House stars Melissa Gilbert, Dean Butler and Alison Arngrim are interviewed, but it’s actresses Tess Harper and Amy Brenneman — reading letters between Laura and her daughter, accomplished writer Rose Wilder Lane — who reveal Rose’s hidden hand in her mother’s late-in-life success.

Laura Ingalls Wilder Prairie to Page PBS American Masters

(Credit: Courtesy of LIW Historic Home and Museum, Mansfield, MO)

Experts also delve into the influential books’ treatment of Native Americans. Says director and producer Mary McDonagh Murphy, “What we try to do is show the historical context.”

Laura Ingalls Wilder:Prairie to Page, Premieres Tuesday, December 29, 8/7c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

How Hulu's 'Mid-Century Modern' Is a 'Golden Girls' for Our Times

Settle in for some older and bolder laughs with the BFFs of a certain age in the new comedy starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham. Read the story now on TV Insider.

American Masters - PBS

American Masters where to stream

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page - PBS

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page where to stream

American Masters

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Prairie to Page

Melissa Gilbert




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Walton Goggins in
1
Walton Goggins’ 10 Most Iconic Roles, Ranked
Carrie Underwood on 'American Idol'
2
Carrie Underwood Reveals ‘Idol’ Snafu That Still Haunts Her 20 Years Later
David Genat in Deal or No Deal Island - Season 2
3
How Long Does It Take for Reality and Game Show Winners to Get Paid?
Max Thieriot as Bode Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 17
4
Max Thieriot Talks Jelly Roll’s Guest Spot & Directing Part 1 of ‘Fire Country’ Season 3 Finale
Elton John and Brandi Carlile during the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025
5
Elton John and Brandi Carlile on ‘SNL’ and In Concert, ‘White Lotus’ and ‘1923’ Finales, NCAA Final Four