'RuPaul's Drag Race' Cast to Feature First Transgender Male Drag Queen

The multiple-Emmy-winning competition show RuPaul's Drag Race is back for Season 13 on January 1, and the new cast of queens competing to be "America's Next Drag Superstar" has just been announced.

It's a brand RU year, and these Queens are ready to rise to the runway! 💋👑 Meet the Queens of #DragRace Season 13 starting at 1pm ET 👉 https://t.co/xdie4Z8kHR (Thread)👇 pic.twitter.com/IUkqvZA4Y1 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020

The reality competition series continues alongside RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Star spinoff and unstructured after show, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked.

The 13 queens include the show's first-ever transgender male drag queen. Gottmik, a makeup artist from Los Angeles described in a press release as "ready to win the competition one face at a time."

The other competitors are Denali, a figure skater, and Kahmora Hall, both from Chicago; party queen Kandy Muse, Tina Burner — National Miss Comedy Queen 2019 — Olivia Lux, and Rosé, all from the Big Apple; Elliott with 2 Ts, a dancer, from Las Vegas dancer; Joey Jay from Phoenix, Arizona; LaLa Ri, an entertainer, and Tamisha Iman — described in the press release as "mother figure" from Atlanta; Symone from L.A.; and the "wacky" Utica Queen from Minneapolis.

They compete not just for a title, but a cash prize of $100,000.

RuPaul Drag Race, Season 13 Premiere, Friday, January 1, 8/7c, VH1