Where to See 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens Acting on TV

It's nearly time for a new slew of drag queens to lip synch for their lives and throw tons of shade: RuPaul's Drag Race returns for its 13th season on January 1. But what do you do when you're done being judged for your "charisma, uniqueness, nerve & talent"? Well, to quote Mama Ru, you better work!

For many of the show's contestants, that work involves guest-starring on popular TV shows. Shangela, for instance, recently made a hot appearance on the ABC firefighter drama Station 19, and she’s far from the only Drag Race queen to segue into an acting career. Below, check out eight queens who deserve condragulations for landing gigs on primetime TV.

Jiggly Caliente

This Drag Race Season 4 alum has appeared in eight episodes of the FX drama Pose, playing Veronica Ferocity. Check out this clip to see Veronica serve up “mother-of-the-bride realness” in the ballroom.

Peppermint

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247)

The Drag Race Season 9 runner-up had a recurring role in Season 2 of the CBS dramedy God Friended Me, playing Pastor Olivia, leader of an LGBTQ-inclusive congregation.

Chad Michaels

The Drag Race Season 4 contestant and Drag Race: All Stars Season 1 champ wowed the judges with a Cher impersonation, which he trotted out again in a guest-starring turn on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls.

Manila Luzon

This alum of Drag Race’s third season and All Stars’ first and fourth seasons played a bingo hostess in a 2019 episode of the ABC soap General Hospital, memorably asking the bartender for a Shirley Temple… with two shots of vodka.

Shangela

Shangela—a veteran of Drag Race Seasons 2 and 3 and All Stars Season 3—has many television credits, including episodes of The X-Files, Broad City, Katy Keene, Lovecraft Country, and now Station 19.

Bob the Drag Queen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob/ Caldwell Tidicue (@bobthedragqueen)



The Drag Race Season 8 winner joined Elliot Page and Laura Linney in Showtime’s revival of Tales of the City, playing bar manager and bartender Ida Best in the drama miniseries.

Valentina

After competing in Drag Race Season 9 and Drag Race: All Stars Season 4, Valentina played Angel in the Fox musical production Rent: Live, sharing the screen with Vanessa Hudgens and Jordan Fisher.

Willam

Years before competing in (and getting disqualified from) Drag Race Season 4, Willam played trans woman Cherry Peck in five episodes of the FX drama Nip/Tuck.