'Station 19' Season 4 Episode 3: It's Judgment Day for Robert (RECAP)

After stealing meds from the Physician Response Team truck and covering up his fentanyl use on the job last season, Robert (Boris Kodjoe) has to face the music in Station 19 Season 4, Episode 3 — aka December 3’s “We Are Family.”

As the episode starts, Carina (Stefania Spampinato) is talking to Maya (Danielle Savre) about being “on the shack,” her Italian way of saying “shacking up”; Jack (Grey Damon) is bonding with his so-called “rescue family,” Inara and Marcus; Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan) is bemoaning the healthier breakfast options at the station; and Robert is showing up at Station 19 for his disciplinary hearing, with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) from Grey’s Anatomy there for moral support. Richard says it’s usually one day at a time, but for Robert that day, it’s “one minute at a time.”

Robert sees Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) at the station, and they keep their distance so that she wouldn’t be a distraction, even though all they want to do is make out.

Andy meets with Ben (Jason George) before the hearing, asking him to hype up Robert’s recovery (“So Robert and I can have a shot at being you and Miranda.”) But Ben says he’ll tell the truth about Robert’s deception. Andy then goes to Maya, but Maya says Robert asked her not to testify. Former firefighter Emmett (Lachlan Buchanan) does testify at the hearing, though, and he lets slip that Ben knew about Robert’s substance use a while before reporting it.

Richard testifies about Robert recovering from his addiction, putting one foot in front of the other, taking it one day at a time. “He deserves to be judged as much for that as for his past,” Richard tells the commission.

And next up to testify is Dixon, the former Fire Chief and Emmett’s father, who gossips about Robert shifting responsibility onto Maya and implies that Robert got Emmett to stay quiet by threatening to out him as gay.

Then Ben takes the proverbial stand, and the commissioners interrogate him about the inaccurate medicine count in the Physician Response Team… before one of the commissioners shuts down the PRT project wholesale.

The crew responds to an electrical short at an apartment building, and on the way to the scene, Maya tells Andy she’s freaking out about cohabitating with Carina, but she feels like she couldn’t call Andy because they’re not as close as they once were.

The team tracks the smell of smoke to a unit belonging to a gaggle of drag queens—including one Ruby Red Slippers, played by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Shangela!

One queen, Rainbow Trout (Sherry Vine), twists her ankle in the emergency; and so another queen, volunteer firefighter whose drag name is Izzy Packing (Roxy Wood), picks her up and carries her out. (“You really are a whole damn firefighter,” says an impressed Ruby.)

Another queen returns to the studio to rescue a beloved wig and accidentally sets off a “smoke explosion” that throws Jack and Dean against a wall. Jack shakes it off and carries the queen to safety, but Dean suffers a knee injury. As Travis (Jay Hayden) takes the injured queen to the hospital, Izzy tags along and gets Travis to realize he doesn’t have any gay or femme friends.

Robert testifies that he made colossal mistakes but he’ll spend the rest of his career making up for his errors, but he only gets a few sentences into his self-defense before Maya brings in the whole Station 19 team—minus the injured Dean—to speak to Robert’s virtues and valor. “Losing a good firefighter is not justice,” Ben says.

Who better to testify on behalf of Sullivan than his family? #Station19 pic.twitter.com/JtvLze91Hj — Danielle Savre (@D_SAVRE) December 4, 2020

As the commission deliberates, Travis asks Emmett if they can be friends—especially because he hasn’t had any friends since his husband died. Emmett agrees.

Speaking of friendships, Andy apologizes to Maya for not being a good friend, admitting she never really forgave Maya for taking the promotion to chief. “I miss having a friend who is just as messed up as me,” Andy says. “I’m sorry it’s taken me this long to say all of this.” (Maya, for the record, accepts her apology… and asks her to move in with her and Carina.)

Finally, Robert tells the rest of the team about the verdict: The commission let him stay a firefighter but stripped him of his battalion chief title. He’s now just a grunt, but Maya happily takes him back as a “probie” at Station 19.

Station 19, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC