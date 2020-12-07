The Biggest & Baddest Compete for the 2020 'World's Strongest Man' Title

Jerry Pritchett from USA competes during the Log Press of the SBD World's Strongest Man 2020 (Hector Vivas / World's Strongest Man)

During a year in which so much was canceled, leave it to the 2020 SBD World's Strongest Man Competition to muscle through.

The 43rd annual event — which began in 1977 and features larger-than-life athletes worldwide — was initially postponed due to COVID-19, and then endured scheduling complications from Hurricane Eta.

But the battle for the title finally did take place in November. And though there were no onsite spectators in Bradenton, Fla., where the sweaty action unfolded, fans can catch the competition on CBS and the CBS Sports Network. Programming runs throughout December culminating in the two-hour finale on December 26.

This year's top 25 hopefuls — who qualified by placing in the top three in the previously held Giants Live events — do not include 2019 winner Martins Licis, who represented the U.S. The 30-year-old originally from Latvia revealed he was giving his body time to recover after a car accident.

The U.S. is still well represented with top names including two-time finalist Jerry “The Iron Outlaw” Pritchett, four-time champion Brian Shaw, and the impressive Kevin Faires. Also competing on the world’s stage is Mark Felix of Great Britain, who is proving at 54 that age is but a number.

Others to watch are next-generation star Oleksii Novikov of Ukraine and JF Caron, billed as the strongest man to ever hail from Canada. Gabriel Peña represented Mexico in his first taste of WSM championship competition.

The tournament follows a new format, including a progressive four-day schedule that includes two days of qualifiers and a two-day final. Ultimately, the crop of talent is narrowed down to the top 10.

The challenges see the powerhouses pull, push, carry, lift, and toss massive objects. We’re talking large trucks, refrigerators, motorcycles, kettlebells, and yes, the dreaded Atlas Stones. The signature event is often seen as a difference maker where competitors are lugging around spherical boulders weighing upwards of 300 pounds.

Catch the action, witness records broken and history made with the WSM schedule below:

December 9, 8/7c, CBS Sports Network

December 17, 9/8c, CBS Sports Network

December 24, 9/8c, CBS Sports Network

World's Strongest Man, Finale, December 26, 3/2c, CBS