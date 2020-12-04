Tayshia Adams apparently is in for a few twists and turns when her Bachelorette journey continues in the December 8 episode.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the preview as the season's (second) lead looks for true love, hoping for as happy an ending as her predecessor, Clare Crawley.

As you can see in the promo above, the episode will bring a "2-on-1 [date] for the ages that ends in a blindside."

"Not the goodbye I expected," Tayshia admits after. "It didn't feel right."

Plus, who admits he's cheated? Who's scared of the "time frame of proposing"? Watch the promo to find out.

Also in the December 8 episode, according to an ABC press release, Bennett and Noah continue their sniping while on the impromptu two-on-one-date; JoJo Fletcher, filling in for host Chris Harrison, tells the men that a rose will be the ticket to a hometown date and the chance to introduce Tayshia to their families; one suitor's one-on-one goes from being a fun scavenger hunt to a serious discussion as he reveals a deeply emotional secret; and five men have to take a lie detector test during a date.

Plus, ABC teases that there's a "shocking surprise at the end of the night that might turn her journey upside down."

