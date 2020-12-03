First 'Walking Dead' Holiday Special to Debut on AMC+

What better way to celebrate the cheer of the holidays than with zombies?

The first-ever The Walking Dead Holiday Special will stream on AMC+ Sunday, December 13. Chris Hardwick hosts a show that includes former and current cast members (via video chat) that includes a look at what's happened in the series and what's to come, songs (!) and a table read.

Stars Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Cailey Fleming (Judith), Emily Kinney (Beth), and IronE Singleton (T-Dog), Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, and WD showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang will participate in the special.

As for the music, Kinney will perform "Up on the Housetop," and Payton, Andrews, Matsuura, and McClincy will sing a "Twelve Days of Christmas" parody.

A table read video centers around an upcoming Season 10 bonus episode, "Diverged." According to its logline, "Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?"

"Diverged" is one of the six new episodes that will begin airing Sunday, February 28 at 9/8c. Each will be available on AMC+ the Thursday prior to the linear premiere on AMC.

The Walking Dead Holiday Special, Premiere, Sunday, December 13, AMC+