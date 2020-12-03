Fox Nation Debuts Holiday Programming, Including an Original Movie (VIDEO)

FOX Nation has unveiled its schedule of holiday programming, including an original scripted movie, Christmas in the Rockies.

The subscription-based streaming service film tells the story of a young woman (Kimberly-Sue Murray) battling to keep the family business afloat...then love comes into her life and changes everything.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Other feel-good holiday programs in December include:

Christmas on the Range

(Streaming now)

Rancher Kendall Riley (Erin Cahill) battles (lots of battles) neighbors scheming to take over her property. But then she falls for handsome veterinarian Clint, who happens to be her neighbors' son.

Christmas on the Coast

(Premieres Wednesday, December 9)

Cold-hearted New York author Dru Cassadine (Julie Ann Emery) returns to her small Southern hometown to find inspiration for her latest romantic novel. There, she struggles with her past and falls for a handsome widower.

A History of the (Ugly) Christmas Sweater

(Premieres Thursday, December 3)

Co-hosted by PARK’D’s Abby Hornacek and The Quiz Show’s Tom Shillue, this special pays tribute to the ugly Christmas sweater and traces its 40 year history.

Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas

(Streaming now)

The 1977 Christmas special stars Bing Crosby and his family with special guests Twiggy, David Bowie, Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter, and Trinity Boys Choir.

FOX Nation All American Christmas

(Premieres Sunday, December 6)

Celebrate the Christmas season with host Pete Hegseth for some music, holiday advice, tricky trivia, and special guests.

A Craze Called Christmas

(New episodes available on Mondays December 7, 14 & 21)

This three-part series follows Christmas enthusiasts around the country.

Beyond the Light: The Hanukkah Story

(Available Thursday, December 10)

The Hanukkah Story traces the origin story of the light-filled holiday.

Alveda King’s House

(Available Friday, December 11)

Martin Luther King, Jr.'s niece Alveda welcomes cameras to her home for this series as she prepares dishes for friends and family from her cookbook, GG's Home for the Holidays.

The True St. Nicholas

(Available Monday, December 14)

Author and former Secretary of Education Bill Bennett explores the life of St. Nicholas and how he evolved into the familiar figure of Santa Claus.

7 Days in the Holy Land

(Available Wednesday, December 16)

Franklin Graham and daughter Cissie explore the Holy Land and visit places mentioned in the Bible.

Christmas Together with Raymond Arroyo

(Available Thursday, December 17)

José Feliciano discusses his holiday song Feliz Navidad.

The History of the Christmas Tree

(Available Thursday, December 17)

Abby Hornacek explores the history behind the tradition of choosing and decorating a tree.

White House Christmas

(Available Monday, December 21)

Kacie McDonnell looks back at how different presidents and first ladies celebrated Christmas.

Yes, There Is a Santa Claus!

(Available Tuesday, December 22)

The true tale from more than a century ago of a little girl who asked her local newspaper a simple question— "Is there a Santa Claus?" The reply she got touched the hearts of millions.