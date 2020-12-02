Helen Hunt Joins the Cast of 'Blindspotting' at Starz

Starz adds another member to its Blindspotting cast as Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Helen Hunt joins the mix.

Best known for her role in the fan favorite comedy Mad About You, Hunt will portray Rainey, an opinionated woman who believes that family comes first. Blindspotting is a series inspired by the Lionsgate film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs that was released in 2018. It has yet to announce a premiere date.

The show centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), a young woman on the cusp of a middle-class life in Oakland. When her parnter Miles (Casal) is incarcerated, Ashley finds herself in a bizarre position as she's forced to move in with Miles' mother, Rainey.

"It is such an honor to have Helen Hunt in this series," Casal said in a statement released by Starz. "We became friends after she tweeted about her love of the film. .... She has been our first choice for the character Rainey since we dreamed this show up."

Hunt joins previously announced cast members Cephas Jones, Casal, Benjamin Earl Turner, Atticus Woodward, Jaylen Barron, and Candace Nicholas-Lippman.

The half-hour dramedy is being written and executive produced by Casal and Diggs. Stay tuned for more news as the Bay Area production continues.

Blindspotting, TBA, Starz