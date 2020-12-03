'Young Sheldon' Preview: Find Out Why Dad Hates Georgie's New Car (VIDEO)

Teenagers will be teenagers, and on Thursday's December 3rd episode of CBS's Young Sheldon, teen Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) proves it with a major purchase that has his father, George Sr. (Lance Barber), more than a bit flabbergasted.

Seems Georgie and his father have talked about him buying a Mustang, given that Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) older brother is making money at the sporting goods store owned by Dale Ballard (Craig T. Nelson), MeeMaw's (Annie Potts) current beau. However, as you'll see in the exclusive clip above, he shows up with something a little different — and his father is anything but happy.

Also in the episode, and a reminder we're still in the summer months of 1991 on the series, 11-year-old genius Sheldon has been sent to Vacation Bible School and finds he has competition: His former classmate and fellow genius Paige (Mckenna Grace).

Young Sheldon, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS.