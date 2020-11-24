'I Can See Your Voice': Rick Springfield, Taye Diggs & More Guests (VIDEO)

Some fun and familiar faces are coming to I Can See Your Voice.

And TV Insider is exclusively revealing the final group of celebrities and musical guests — appearing for the first time this season — for the remaining episodes: Rick Springfield, Taye Diggs, Robin Thicke, Nicole Byer, and Katharine McPhee.

Springfield and Diggs are joining DeRay Davis, Cheryl Hines, and Adrienne Houghton for this week's episode, airing on a special night, Thanksgiving Thursday, November 26. (The Masked Singer is also airing its new episode on Thursday instead of Wednesday.)

Check out an exclusive sneak peek above for the panel's assessment of "Gamer Girl" in front of them. Is she trying to fool them? Is she the bad singer? What does Diggs' gut tell him? Host Ken Jeong suggests he "go with [his] brain" instead.

Thicke and Byer are joining Jeff Dye, Hines, and Houghton on Monday, December 7. And for the season finale on Wednesday, December 9, McPhee is joining Joel McHale, Niecy Nash, Hines, and Houghton.

I Can See Your Voice, Special Night, Thursday, November 26, 9/8c, Fox