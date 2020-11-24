Taylor Swift Announces Disney+ Special 'folklore: the long pond studio sessions' (VIDEO)

Taylor Swift is gifting her fans with a collection of studio performances featuring songs from her latest hit album folklore in the newly announced Disney+ film folklore: the long pond studio sessions.

Arriving on the streaming platform Wednesday, November 25, the movie will bring viewers on an emotional musical journey as Swift comes together with the people who helped her create folklore in isolation. The album, created by Swift, Jack Antonoff, Aaron Dressner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, dropped on July 24.

Though the album came together while these talents were miles apart, they'll join for a special studio session that was filmed in upstate New York in September. Swift announced the film via social media, sharing the trailer and captioning the video, "Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement 🤓 You haven't seen this film before ✨ folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus."

Along with featuring performances of all 17 songs off of her acclaimed album, folklore: the long pond studio sessions will reveal the stories behind Swift's tunes and include appearances by Dressner, Antanoff and Vernon.

Catch the mesmerizing trailer below and don't miss folklore: the long pond studio sessions no Disney+.

folklore: the long pond studio sessions, Premieres Wednesday, November 25, Disney+