Watch 'Better Call Saul's Cast Crack-Up in the Season 5 Gag Reel (VIDEO)

Season 5 of AMC's Better Call Saul delivered some serious drama, but it was much lighter behind the scenes.

While viewers spent the season seeing Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) further devolve into the character they first met in Breaking Bad, to Kim's (Rhea Seehorn) own troubling transformation, plenty of laughs took place between filming. In an exclusive gag reel clip from the Blu-ray and DVD special features, see the stars get interrupted, forget their lines at the wrong time, and crack-up over the littlest things.

Cartel members Lalo (Tony Dalton) and Nacho (Michael Mando) seem much less threatening as they break down and dance during some offbeat moments, as does resident tough guy Mike (Jonathan Banks) when he gets a case of the giggles. You heard us — Mike giggles.

To top it off, everyone's favorite villain Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) gets caught up in the fun by making silly faces at the camera.

Catch the hilarious gag reel above.

Better Call Saul, Season 6, TBA, AMC