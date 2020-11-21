'Cake Boss' Buddy Valastro Talks About His Latest Creation, 'Buddy vs. Christmas'

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is always baking up something brilliant. This holiday season, the New Jersey-based artisan goes head-to-head in a "bakers vs. makers" competition to create the ultimate festive winter wonderland.

The four-episode Buddy vs. Christmas features Valastro and his Carlo's Bakery team facing off against a different highly specialized artist each week. (The contestants include an award-winning scenic designer, a glassblower, an animatronics expert, and a Lego builder.) The show was filmed before Valastro's severe hand injury, the result of an accident earlier this year that involved a bowling machine.

Ahead of the series premiere on November 22, Valastro discusses what to expect from the competition, working with his son Buddy Jr., and whether or not his cakes can stand up to functioning designs.

What inspired you to create the show, and how did you come up with the idea to go head-to-head with non-bakers?

Buddy Valastro: I’ve been lucky to compete against some of the greatest bakers out there, so I thought it would be cool to put the entire art of baking up against other creative people and see who can build the biggest Christmas spirit.

How was it being back in the competitor's seat after hosting shows?

It was awesome. I love to push myself and see what I can create with cake, and this time I had my son Buddy Jr. helping me out on a couple of these challenges. We made a great team! I’m a competitive guy so it was fun to take on the other competitors, especially people who are masters in their own crafts.

Do you have an advantage in that you're a seasoned competitor?

I usually go up against other bakers, and I don’t know much about their [individual] industries — and they don’t know much about baking. We have an equal disadvantage.

Anything you can tell us about what you created?

I must say, the cakes I made on this show were some of the best cakes I’ve ever made. Viewers will be able to see the tallest gingerbread house I’ve ever baked — 16-feet tall. In other challenges, I make a golf cart cake that you could actually drive. I’ve made tons of car cakes before, but none of them could be driven so that was another big first!

