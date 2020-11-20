'Bob's Burgers' Sneak Peek: Who's Missing Out on Thanksgiving Dinner? (VIDEO)

A member of the Belcher family is getting musical about Thanksgiving this year, but that may be as close to the dinner that he gets in the November 22 episode of Bob's Burgers.

Gene (Eugene Mirman) has the stomach flu just in time for the holiday, and the rest of the family is keeping a distance. But he hopes he's feeling better in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek.

Gene is being careful, however, and has set up camp in the bathroom and taken advantage of what's around for a bit of a makeover. "I was bored and I found some old makeup in the medicine cabinet," he tells his mother Linda (John Roberts) when she notices the eyeshadow. "I also found some old medicine, but I'm going to sell it."

He's even written a song about Thanksgiving dinner, but whether or not he gets to eat it depends on how he handles Linda's test. Watch the clip above to see what happens next.

In Sunday's episode, "Diarrhea of a Poopy Kid," the rest of the family tries to cheer up Gene when he can't eat the Thanksgiving feast. Megan Mullally (Linda's sister Gayle) guest-voices.

Bob's Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox