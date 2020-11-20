Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Tops Night, But What About the 'Supernatural' Finale?
Supernatural said goodbye after 15 seasons on November 19, and its move to 9/8c resulted in a few more viewers this week (1.4 million, from 1.0), but the primetime lineup didn't stand a chance against Thursday Night Football, which was up (2.6 rating among adults 18-49, 9.6 million viewers).
Elsewhere on the night, Station 19 was down a bit, while Young Sheldon and Superstore were steady.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, November 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|0.9
|5.5
|Young Sheldon (CBS)
|0.8
|7.1
|Superstore (NBC)
|0.5
|2.2
|NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)
|2.7
|10.2
|Supernatural: The Long Road Home (CW)
|0.3
|1.2
|8:30 p.m.
|B Positive (CBS)
|0.6
|5.1
|Superstore (NBC)
|0.2
|1.2
|9 p.m.
|Grey's Anatomy (ABC)
|1.2
|5.7
|Mom (CBS)
|0.6
|4.9
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.5
|2.9
|NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)
|2.7
|9.7
|Supernatural (CW)
|0.3
|1.4
|9:30 p.m.
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|0.5
|3.8
|10 p.m.
|A Million Little Things (ABC)
|0.7
|4.0
|Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)
|0.2
|1.8
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.3
|2.4
|NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)
|2.5
|9.0