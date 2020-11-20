Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Tops Night, But What About the 'Supernatural' Finale?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jared Padalecki Supernatural Series Finale Carry On Sam
Robert Falconer/The CW

Supernatural said goodbye after 15 seasons on November 19, and its move to 9/8c resulted in a few more viewers this week (1.4 million, from 1.0), but the primetime lineup didn't stand a chance against Thursday Night Football, which was up (2.6 rating among adults 18-49, 9.6 million viewers).

Elsewhere on the night, Station 19 was down a bit, while Young Sheldon and Superstore were steady.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, November 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.Station 19 (ABC)0.95.5
Young Sheldon (CBS)0.87.1
Superstore (NBC)0.52.2
NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)2.710.2
Supernatural: The Long Road Home (CW)0.31.2
8:30 p.m.B Positive (CBS)0.65.1
Superstore (NBC)0.21.2
9 p.m.Grey's Anatomy (ABC)1.25.7
Mom (CBS)0.64.9
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)0.52.9
NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)2.79.7
Supernatural (CW)0.31.4
9:30 p.m.The Unicorn (CBS)0.53.8
10 p.m.A Million Little Things (ABC)0.74.0
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)0.21.8
Dateline NBC (NBC)0.32.4
NFL Thursday Night Football (Fox)2.59.0