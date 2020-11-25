Days of Our Lives' latest addition, Mike Manning, who plays new-to-Salem Charlie Dale, has jumped right into things, partnering up with multiple characters on the NBC daytime sudser. And while Charlie is a new face in town, Manning is no stranger to soaps; he's been a cast member and Emmy-winning producer for the online series, The Bay, which happens to feature Days cast members such as Brandon Beemer (Shawn) and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla).

As for Charlie, things started brewing for the eager young man on his not-so-stellar first day as a Titan intern for feuding co-CEOs Xander Cooke (Paul Telfer) and Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). But sparks did fly with the troubled Claire Brady (Isabel Durant). On social media, #Chaire quickly popped up thanks to excited Days fans.

But, as often happens on a soap, Claire and Charlie experienced a few miscommunications before they could even start dating. Charlie got some love advice from his tough boss, Xander, who isn't someone anyone should turn to for advice on matters of the heart. But after the scenes between the two men recently aired, #Chander started popping up to rival #Chaire.

Clearly, Manning's new character has struck a chord. TV Insider felt it was time to find out more so we recently chatted with the actor/producer about the romantic future for #Chaire, whether the return of Claire's ex, Theo (Cameron Johnson) will lead us down a love triangle path, and which surprising Days cast member makes Manning laugh.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Check local listings for times in your area.