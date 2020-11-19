13 Surprising 'Grey's Anatomy' Hookups & Close Calls (VIDEO)

As Dr. Callie Torres (Sara Ramirez) once aptly put it, all the characters on Grey’s Anatomy are related through sex. So much, in fact, that fans have drawn up trees to chart the Grey Sloan doctors’ sexual exploits.

Surgeon Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) just added a branch to that tree in the Season 17 premiere, making an ill-fated booty call to plastic surgeon Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Here are some of the most surprising hookups — and near misses — from the ABC show’s story so far.

Jo & Jackson

Jo propositioned Jackson at the hospital in Season 17, asking for a “sexual favor” to help her get over her ex-husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), who left her. But when she went to kiss Jackson, she broke down in tears. Awkward.

Jo & Schmitt

Long before Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) realized he was gay, and while he was still a bumbling intern, he and Jo had a one-night stand that she immediately regretted.

Alex & Callie

The Grey’s writers retconned a hookup between Alex and Callie into Season 6, telling us they slept together when she was a resident and he was an intern.

Alex & April

Alex tried to shack up with virginal Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) on the job, too, but he stormed out in a rage when she asked him to take it slow.

April & Roy

During April’s crisis of faith in Season 14, she ended up in a steamy shower with handsome intern Vikram Roy (Rushi Kota).

April & Koracick

Later that same season, April slept with neurosurgeon Tom Koracick (Greg Germann)…and vomited in her bathroom after waking up next to him.

Teddy & Allison

Until Season 16, we had no idea Teddy (Kim Raver) ever had a same-sex relationship, but lo and behold, she once had an affair with her now-deceased BFF Allison (Sherri Saum).

Izzie & Ghost Denny

In a jump-the-shark moments for many fans, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl) had what sounded like mind-blowing sex in Season 5 with the ghost of Denny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the doc's dead fiancée. (Blame her brain tumor.)

Arizona & Lauren

One of the precipitating factors behind the divorce of pediatric surgeon Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and wife Callie? Arizona’s infidelity: She had a one-stormy-night stand with visiting surgeon Lauren Boswell (Hilarie Burton) in Season 9.

Meredith & George

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) tried to make it work with colleague George O'Malley (T.R. Knight) when he was infatuated with her, but she started sobbing during their night together, s0, no.

Meredith & William

In another failed hookup, Mer had a night of romance with this army oncologist William Thorpe (Scott Elrod)…and screamed for him to get out of her room the next morning. Blame grief over the death of husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

Bailey & Eli

No-nonsense Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) is always a stickler for hospital rules and regulations, so imagine fans’ surprise when she met nurse Eli Lloyd (Daniel Sunjata) in an on-call room…and then got busted by Derek.

Cristina & Jackson

Jackson fell for doc Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) shortly after arriving at the hospital in Season 6, and they shared a brief kiss at a party before she broke it off. Who knows, maybe they’re together in the show’s alternate universe?

