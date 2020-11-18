'The Surgeon's Cut': Doctors' Ground-Breaking Operations in Netflix First Look (VIDEO)

Itching for a new medical drama? Try the upcoming four-part Netflix docuseries, The Surgeon's Cut.

Debuting Wednesday, December 9, the program profiles ground-breaking surgeons from across the globe as they approach varying ailments with revolutionary techniques, and we have the exclusive first-look trailer (above). Follow along as they perform operations and procedures, as well as reveal personal details about their paths leading to medicine.

This glimpse into the world of surgery also reveals how approaches in care are rapidly changing as new treatments and methods are discovered. The series will focus on four areas of medicine including fetal medicine, neurosurgery, transplant surgery, and cardiology.

"There is no greater drama than the pure intensity of pioneering surgery," says BBC Studios Production's James Van der Pool, who's executive producer. "From life-saving procedures on an unborn child to brain surgery on an awake patient, we've captured some of the most dramatic and technically demanding procedures in modern medicine. Each surgeon also shares the unique story of how they reached the top of their field, from what first sparked their passion, to the obstacles they had to overcome, be it poverty, sexism, racism — or simply where they were born."

Executive produced by Van der Pool and Andrew Cohen, episodes are directed by Lucy Blakstad, Stephen Cooter, James Newton, and Sophie Robinson. Events will be chronicled across four episodes billed as "Saving Life Before Birth," "Sacred Brain," "Living Donor," and "Heart & Soul."

The Surgeon's Cut, Series Premiere, Wednesday, December 9, Netflix