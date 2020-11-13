'Walking Dead: World Beyond' Clip: A Journey With No Destination? (VIDEO)

In The Walking Dead: World Beyond's November 8 episode, "Shadow Puppets," Tony (Scott Adsit) and Percy (Ted Sutherland) agreed to help Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope (Alexa Mansour) find their father by transporting the group to New York in their truck. But, as they'll soon find out, the quest to rescue their loved ones from CRM is no run-of-the-mill mission.

In this exclusive clip for Episode 7, airing on November 15, Felix (Nico Totorella) and Huck (Annet Mahendru), who's made her way back to the group, explain to Tony that no, they're not totally sure where they're headed in the state — or how much danger their journey to CRM will put them all in. Of course, that leaves Tony with some questions, namely, how are they going to travel to a place they have no clue how to find?

Check out the tense conversation, and tune in for a new installment of The Walking Dead: World Beyond November 15 on AMC.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Sundays, 10/9c, AMC