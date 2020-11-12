Wednesday TV Ratings: Did 'One Chicago's Premieres Beat the CMA Awards?

The CMA Awards fell to all-time lows with the 2020 show (1.0 rating, 6.8 million viewers), with The Masked Singer picking up the win in the key demo (Adults 18-49) for the night (1.5 rating).

As for One Chicago's premieres, Med came out on top for the night in viewers (7.6 million), but all returned down. I Can See Your Voice was also down (0.9 rating, 3.4 million viewers).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):