Wednesday TV Ratings: Did 'One Chicago's Premieres Beat the CMA Awards?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Chicago Med Season 6 Premiere Ethan Choi Brian Tee
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The CMA Awards fell to all-time lows with the 2020 show (1.0 rating, 6.8 million viewers), with The Masked Singer picking up the win in the key demo (Adults 18-49) for the night (1.5 rating).

As for One Chicago's premieres, Med came out on top for the night in viewers (7.6 million), but all returned down. I Can See Your Voice was also down (0.9 rating, 3.4 million viewers).

Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)1.17.4
The Amazing Race (CBS)0.63.6
Chicago Med (NBC)1.17.6
The Masked Singer (Fox)1.55.8
Devils (CW)0.1452,000
9:00 p.m.The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)1.17.1
S.W.A.T. (CBS)0.42.7
Chicago Fire (NBC)1.07.0
I Can See Your Voice (Fox)0.93.4
Coroner (CW)0.1554,000
10 p.m.The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)0.96.0
S.W.A.T. (CBS)0.42.5
Chicago P.D. (NBC)0.96.3