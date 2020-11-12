Wednesday TV Ratings: Did 'One Chicago's Premieres Beat the CMA Awards?
The CMA Awards fell to all-time lows with the 2020 show (1.0 rating, 6.8 million viewers), with The Masked Singer picking up the win in the key demo (Adults 18-49) for the night (1.5 rating).
As for One Chicago's premieres, Med came out on top for the night in viewers (7.6 million), but all returned down. I Can See Your Voice was also down (0.9 rating, 3.4 million viewers).
Here's the breakdown for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)
|1.1
|7.4
|The Amazing Race (CBS)
|0.6
|3.6
|Chicago Med (NBC)
|1.1
|7.6
|The Masked Singer (Fox)
|1.5
|5.8
|Devils (CW)
|0.1
|452,000
|9:00 p.m.
|The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)
|1.1
|7.1
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.4
|2.7
|Chicago Fire (NBC)
|1.0
|7.0
|I Can See Your Voice (Fox)
|0.9
|3.4
|Coroner (CW)
|0.1
|554,000
|10 p.m.
|The 54th Annual CMA Awards (ABC)
|0.9
|6.0
|S.W.A.T. (CBS)
|0.4
|2.5
|Chicago P.D. (NBC)
|0.9
|6.3