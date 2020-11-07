When Will Alex Trebek's Final 'Jeopardy!' Episode Air?

The world is in mourning after longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away November 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Episodes of the trivia game show with Trebek as host will run through Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, Variety reports; the last day he taped the show was Thursday, October 29. There are no plans to "immediately" announce who will take over as host after his final episode airs.

"Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family," Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, said in a statement. "For 37 amazing years, Alex was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world. He was the heart and soul of 'Jeopardy!' and he will be deeply missed by everyone who made him part of their lives. Our hearts go out to Jean, Matthew, Emily and Nicky."

Trebek, the like the rest of the TV world, recently dealt with the changes wrought by the COVID pandemic. The game show shut down temporarily and, when it resumed, Trebek discussed the changes in place, including a set redesign to allow for more space between himself and the contestants, and the contestants and one another. There were also plans to tape two days a week, with five shows per day, all depending on how the host, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019, was feeling.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

