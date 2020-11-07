How to Watch President-Elect Joe Biden's Victory Speech

After receiving more than the 270 electoral votes needed early Saturday (November 7), Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and is expected to be addressing the nation from Wilmington, Delaware, at 8/7c.

Joining him Saturday evening is the vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position. Both have already shared initial statements about the victory.

The speech is expected to air across the major broadcast (ABC, Fox, NBC, and Fox) and news networks, including CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. It will also be live-streamed, including in the ABC News stream below.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris," Biden said in a statement after he was projected to become the next president. "In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal. We are the United States of America. And there's nothing we can't do, if we do it together."