'Lovecraft Country's Jamie Chung Makes Singing Debut on 'Big Hero 6 The Series' (VIDEO)

Lovecraft Country's Jamie Chung is showing off her singing chops in the latest episode of Big Hero 6 The Series on Disney XD, and we have your exclusive first look and listen.

Based on Big Hero 6 the film, this animated series continues the adventures of genius teen Hiro and his robot pal Baymax, along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred. Together they work to protect their beloved city of San Fransokyo from scientifically-enhanced villains.

Season 3 focuses on the Big Hero 6 team's efforts to take down Noodle Burger Boy and his evil mascot robots. In "Go Go the Wooweroo," the latest installment airing Monday, November 2, Go Go (Chung) will go undercover to co-host Wendy Wower's television show and sings a tune titled "Dark Matter."

The dramatic performance is featured in the sneak peek clip above, which sees Go Go assume the alias Chelsea. "I was sweating bullets," Chung said of recording the song during Big Hero 6 The Series' New York Comic Con Panel.

"I had my husband help me," she continued. "He's really good with music. And I was like, 'I don't know what to do. I sound horrible.' But I was pleasantly surprised, and I think auto-tune is my best friend." Catch Chung's performance above and don't miss the full episode next week on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.

Big Hero 6 The Series, "Go Go the Wooweroo," Monday, November 2, 7:30/6:30c, Disney XD and DisneyNOW