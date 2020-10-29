'Saved by the Bell's Lark Voorhies to Return as Lisa Turtle for Peacock Revival

Lisa Turtle's back! Lark Voorhies is reprising her Saved by the Bell character for Peacock's upcoming revival arriving November 25.

The always fashionable Lisa is living her dream as a successful creator in the fashion industry when the show revisits her. According to Entertainment Weekly, there's no news regarding which episodes Voorhies will appear in, but she'll once again share the screen with original costars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Elizabeth Berkley.

Since the original series' run, Voorhies has reprised her role on a number of occasions for Saved by the Bell: The College Years, Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. This revival will see a new set of students fill the halls of Bayside High but with strong connections to the past.

Lisa Turtle is coming back to Bayside 🔔. @TheLarkVoorhies will make a special appearance in the new #SavedbytheBell, streaming on #PeacockTV on November 25! pic.twitter.com/y1FH1EGpu2 — Peacock (@peacockTV) October 29, 2020

It's unclear how Lisa's story will intersect with the other characters, but with A.C. Slater (Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Berkley) working as staff at the school, anything is possible. Gosselaar returns as Zack Morris, who is now the governor of California. When he decides to shut down underfunded schools, the displaced students are sent to better funded schools including Bayside.

This revival will explore the stark contrast between the new students and the privileged Bayside kids. The news of Voorhies' role comes months after she expressed her sadness over not being included in the revival's early planning during an interview on Dr. Oz.

Luckily, this isn't the case any longer, as she'll re-enter the series with some familiar faces by her side. Don't miss Voorhies' return as Lisa Turtle when the Saved by the Bell revival launches this November on Peacock.

Saved by the Bell, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 25, Peacock