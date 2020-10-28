'Ted Lasso' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at Apple TV+

You'd never know that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is a soccer newbie because he's certainly scoring a bunch of goals at Apple TV+. It seems the titular character of Ted Lasso will be around for years to come, as the streamer just announced an early Season 3 renewal less than a month after the first season finale of the half-hour comedy.

The heartwarming series about an American football coach who finds himself at the helm of a premiere soccer league in England was a big hit for Apple TV+ this summer. Just one week after its debut, Season 2 was ordered by Apple TV+. And now, the streamer is putting its faith in the coach once again.

The series stars Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Ted Lasso is co-created by Sudeikis, Hunt, Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town), and Joe Kelly.

Season 2 will begin production in January as the cast and crew return to London for more fun and games. Until then, fans can catch the entire first season in all its bingeworthy glory on Apple TV+ right now.

Ted Lasso was developed from a pre-existing format and characters seen on NBC Sports. The series is executive produced by Sudeikis, Lawrence and Jeff Ingold, and Lisa Katzer serves as co-executive producer on the series. Stay tuned for additional details as Season 2 gets underway in early 2021.

Ted Lasso, Season 1, Streaming now, Apple TV+