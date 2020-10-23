'Mindhunter's David Fincher Offers Insight on Season 3 Chances

Fans of Netflix's dark drama Mindhunter shouldn't hold their breath for a third season of the David Fincher series.

The Oscar-nominated director, who is preparing for the arrival of his new feature Mank on the platform, recently offered some insight on the show's chances of returning. In an interview with Vulture, Fincher said, "Mindhunter was a lot for me."

Revealing that it was a three-year process for working on Seasons 1 and 2, the latter of which premiered on Netflix in August of 2016. "It's a 90-hour workweek. It absorbs everything in your life. When I got done, I was pretty exhausted, and I said, 'I don't know if I have it in me right now to break season three.'"

So, while Fincher isn't shutting the door on Mindhunter, it will likely take a long time before viewers can reenter the world. The series followed FBI Agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) who apply behavioral analysis with the help of psychologist Wendy Carr (Anna Torv) to hunt notorious serial killers.

Season 3 hopes definitely shrunk when the lead stars were released from their contracts this past January as production on new episodes was put on hold indefinitely. Fincher also hinted at lower viewership being a possible issue, stating, "For the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show."

Whether or not the show returns, it's clear that Netflix hasn't canceled it yet which means anything is possible. Stay tuned for any possible news and updates and stream the first two seasons of Mindhunter now on Netflix.

