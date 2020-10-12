'Celebrity Family Feud': Scott Foley Teases His Kissing Technique (VIDEO)

Scott Foley is back on ABC this week, but while sadly it's not for more Whiskey Cavalier, viewers should be entertained by his and his family's appearances on Celebrity Family Feud.

Foley faces off against The Office's Jenna Fischer in a special episode of the game show on Tuesday, following the Season 16 premiere of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at one of his answers.

"Name something specific you do during a kiss that turns it into a passionate kiss," host Steve Harvey tells Foley. Watch the clip above to see Foley's answer — and offer to demonstrate what he means with his wife, actress Marika Domińczyk (Grey's Anatomy, Whiskey Cavalier). Will the 100 people surveyed agree with him? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Joining Foley and his wife are his brother Sean Foley and friends Kirkwood Drew and Elsie Mendoza playing for Women's Cancer Research Fund. They're up against Fisher and her Office costar Angela Kinsey, Fisher's mother Anne and sister Emily Elmore, and Kinsey's sister Janet, playing forAdoptaclassroom.org.

Also competing in Tuesday's episode are Team mixed-ish (for Color of Change) — Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Christina Anthony, Tika Sumpter, Gary Cole, and Arica Himmel — and Team Disney Channel Moms (for Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles) — Raven-Symoné (Raven's Home), Anneliese van der Pol (Raven's Home), Caroline Rhea (Sydney to the Max), Rebecca Metz (Coop & Cami Ask the World), and Suzi Barrett (Just Roll With It).

Celebrity Family Feud, Tuesday, October 13, 10/9c, ABC