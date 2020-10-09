'The Watch' Adds Wendell Pierce & Matt Berry, Sets Premiere Date (VIDEO)

BBC America dropped quite a bit of intel and several sneak peeks at the New York Comic Con panel for its upcoming series, The Watch.

The high-concept drama, following a group of misfits known as The City Watch (including trolls, werewolves, wizards, and other improbable heroes) trying to save the world from an evil plot that involves resurrecting a great dragon, will premiere on Sunday, January 3. The network also announced that The Wire's Wendell Pierce and What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry have joined the series as regulars, while Game of Thrones' Paul Kaye and Chernobyl's Ralph Ineson were confirmed as guest stars.

Pierce will voice the "dry, sardonic Grim Reaper" Death, while Berry is voicing the magical speaking sword Wayne. Kaye guest stars as The Duke of Stab, Inigo Skimmer, whose long and distinguished career with the Assassins' Guild is threatened when he runs into The City Watch. Ineson voices a member of The City Watch, the huge stone troll, Sergeant Detritus. "An elemental exemplar of truth, loyalty and kindness, Detritus and Vimes [the captain of The City Watch played by Richard Dormer] have been close friends for many years since each saved the other from ruin," according to BBC America.

The series, from lead writer and executive producer Simon Allen, is inspired by the characters from Sir Terry Pratchett's Discworld novels. In addition to the aforementioned characters, the series introduces the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin (Lara Rossi), naïve but heroic Carrot (Adam Hugill), mysterious Angua (Marama Corlett), and ingenious forensics expert Cheery (Jo Eaton-Kent).

The cast also includes Sam Adewunmi as Carcer Dun, Anna Chancellor as Lord Vetinari, James Fleet as The Archchancellor, Ingrid Oliver as Doctor Cruces, Ruth Madeley as Throat, Hakeem Kae-Kazim as Captain John Keel, and, Bianca Simone Mannie as Wonse.

The Watch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 3, 8/7c, BBC America