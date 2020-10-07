'SNL' Sets Jack White as Morgan Wallen's Replacement for Musical Guest

NBC has announced new plans for the next Saturday Night Live.

Country singer Morgan Wallen was originally supposed to be the musical guest alongside host Bill Burr for the October 10 show, but he was dropped. Now, Jack White will make his third solo appearance and fourth overall, ahead of The White Stripes Greatest Hits collection' release on December 4. White's last appearance came in 2018.

Wallen shared the news that he would not be performing on SNL on Instagram Wednesday after videos on social media showed him partying without a mask. (Like other TV productions, the late-night sketch comedy show has new protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, including ones for audience members.)

"I'm in New York City in a hotel room. I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play and that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand," Wallen said. (Watch his full video statement below.)

"I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they've obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he continued. "I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on Oct 7, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

NBC has already announced that Insecure's Issa Rae will host and Justin Bieber will be the musical guest for the October 17 episode.

Saturday Night Live, Saturdays, 11:30/10:30c, NBC